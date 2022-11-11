WWE superstar and current Intercontinental champion Gunther recently spoke with WMBD News, where the Ring General discussed a number of industry-related topics, which included him naming Brock Lesnar as an all-time dream opponent. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says his dream match would be against Brock Lesnar:

“If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work.”

How Lesnar is one of the best to ever do it:

“He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment.”