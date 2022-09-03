Prior to successfully defending his Intercontinental championship against Sheamus at today’s WWE Clash at the Castle event Gunther spoke with the Gorilla Position about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Brock Lesnar and how he hopes to one day share the ring with The Beast. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to step into the ring with Brock Lesnar:

“It would be great. I think he’s a fantastic wrestler, and yeah I hope to get in the ring with him.”

Also hopes that WWE continues to run a big show in Europe yearly:

“I hope so. I hope anyway, this is successful now, and it becomes a little of a tradition. In Europe overall, they come back once a year or something like that with an event like that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)