WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has now been champion for one year.

As seen in the tweet below, The Ring General marked the milestone with a stogie and a beverage, but it appears this is an older photo as it was posted from Orlando.

He captioned the photo with, “365 [bottle with popping cork emoji]”

GUNTHER began his first reign with the WWE Intercontinental Title on the June 10, 2022 edition of SmackDown from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He defeated Ricochet that night. Since winning the title from Ricochet on June 10, 2022, the leader of Imperium has retained over the following Superstars in televised matches – Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, Sheamus again, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a Triple Threat, Xavier Woods, and Mustafa Ali. GUNTHER has also retained in a few dozen non-televised live event bouts.

GUNTHER and his Imperium stablemates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are currently feuding with top RAW Superstars, including Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This week’s RAW saw GUNTHER defeat Owens in a non-title match, and next week’s RAW will feature GUNTHER and Kaiser vs. Owens and Zayn in another non-title bout. It’s believed that GUNTHER will defend against Riddle at WWE Money In the Bank on July 1 in London.

Back in February GUNTHER hit another major milestone as he snatched the record for the longest Intercontinental Title reign of the 21st century.

You can see GUNTHER’s full tweet below:

