GUNTHER officially surpassed The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in WWE history after a successful title defense on this past week’s Raw over Chad Gable.

Now, he will get to celebrate the moment on this Monday’s episode of Raw. GUNTHER’s record-breaking Intercontinental Championship celebration will be held. WWE issued the following:

“Gunther and his Imperium cohorts will hold an Intercontinental Championship celebration to commemorate his achievement as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. The Ring General is coming off one of his toughest tests, as he successfully defended his title against Chad Gable last Monday night, securing his place in the WWE record books. Be sure to tune in to Monday Night Raw on Monday at 8/7 C on USA to see this historic championship celebration!”

Updated WWE Raw Card

– WWE Women’s World Championship (Dominik Mysterio Banned From Ringside): Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Cody Rhodes returns.

– Gunther’s Record-Breaking Intercontinental Championship Celebration