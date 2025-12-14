John Cena’s WWE swan song has come and gone.

And Cena went out on his back.

In a torch-passing moment, John Cena was choked out by Gunther, giving “The Ring General” the rub in his WWE retirement match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in front of over 19,000 fans inside the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

After the match, fans loudly chanted “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” The entire locker room came out, led by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk went into the ring and gave Cena their belts. He posed with them as the entire locker room surrounded the ring and fans chanted “Thank you, Cena!”

Featured below is a detailed recap of the entire John Cena vs. Gunther match from the 12/13 WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show:

JOHN CENA VS. GUNTHER

It’s main event time!

John Cena’s WWE retirement match is up next. After another touching tribute video airs, and another quick commercial break, all sights get set on the reason 19,000+ are packed inside the Capital One Arena, and millions are watching Peacock at home right now.

John Cena goes one-on-one with “The Ring General” Gunther in his last match ever. We get another check in with Tessitore and Stephanie and then another tribute video airs. Gunther’s theme hits and the crowd boos as loud as you’ve ever heard nearly 20,000 people boo.

The former Imperium leader settles into the ring to some more loud hate and then his music dies down. We get a super long healthy pause and then the lights go out. The crowd goes wild. The horns hit and out comes John Cena with Stu the Cameraman all up in his grill.

Cena soaks in the atmosphere and then gives Stu a hug or a kiss. He takes the camera from Stu and pans around the fired-up crowd. He hands the camera back. He says he’s going down swinging and says it’s time to go to work one last time. He begins his run, with Stu sprinting behind him.

In the ring, Cena plays to the crowd, who are loudly chanting “Cena!” His music dies down and super loud “Let’s go Cena!” chants break out, but are not followed by the usual equally loud “Cena sucks!” ones. It’s all respect tonight, folks.

Lilian Garcia does the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the man of the hour and his opponent. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. It’s the last time John Cena is in his work jorts and sneakers in front of the world.

Cena circles the ring before locking up with The Ring General. The crowd is absolutely buzzing. They break apart, and Cena looks around at the crowd. Cena, in his trademark jorts, starts to circle around Gunther again. Gunther goes to the apron, and the crowd boos.

Gunther gets back in the ring, and they lock up. Gunther powers Cena down and stomps him as the crowd chants, “A**hole.” Gunther stomps Cena as the crowd chants something even more vulgar. Gunther rocks the chest of the G.O.A.T. with a vicious chop.

Gunther chops the 17-time World Champion a second time, and Cena collapses to the mat. Gunther pulls Cena to his feet and chops him back down. The crowd chants, “You tapped out,” referencing him losing to Jey Uso via Submission at WrestleMania earlier this year, costing Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther hits Cena with a scoop slam and whips him HARD into the corner. Cena falls to the mat. The crowd chants, “Let’s go, Cena.” Cena blocks a chop and punches away at Gunther. Gunther reverses a whip, but Cena ducks a clothesline and hits a pair of diving shoulder tackles.

Cena hits the third move of doom, the Protobomb/back suplex powerbomb. Cena tells Gunther, “You Can’t See Me,” and hits the 5 Knuckle Shuffle. Cena sets up for an Attitude Adjustment, but Gunther gets out and hits a German Suplex. Gunther runs him over with a clothesline and applies a Sleeper Hold.

Cena gets out with a snapmare and applies an STFU! Gunther screams in pain and starts to claw for the ropes. Cena cranks back on Gunther’s head before releasing to pull him into the center of the ring. Gunther kicks him away and hits a Tyrannosaurus Dropkick. Gunther follows up with a stiff Powerbomb before signaling for the end.

Gunther goes to the corner and sizes Cena up as he begins to stir. Gunther waits for Cena to get to his feet and runs the G.O.A.T. over with a clothesline. Gunther shouts at the referee and says Cena will give up tonight. Gunther hits the ropes and runs Cena over with another clothesline.

The crowd is loudly booing The Ring General. Gunther looks down at Cena before hitting the ropes to hit another clothesline. Gunther continues to talk trash. Cena slowly gets up, and Gunther hits his fourth clothesline in a row. The crowd chants, “A**hole.” Gunther hits the ropes as Cena gets up and hits a fifth clothesline.

Gunther says it’s the end for Cena. Cena is slowly stirring, but he’s having trouble getting up. Cena ducks a sixth clothesline and hits a pair of diving shoulder tackles, followed by a back suplex powerbomb. We see perhaps the final 5 Knuckle Shuffle of his career before lifting Gunther for an AA for a two-count.

Fans again chant “Super Cena” as he tries one more time to take over after surviving another close finishing sequence from Gunther. Gunther ignores the crowd, stalks Cena, waits for him to get up and slaps the sleeper hold on him. Cena begins to fade. Cena puts his arm up to show he’s still alive. He stands up.

“Super Cena” nearly emerges per the fans request, as he peals the hands away from Gunther’s face. Gunther squeezes back down on the sleeper hold and Cena’s arms drop. Cena begins to fade again. Fans chant his name like crazy and Cena gets another second wind. He powers all the way out this time, but Gunther slaps it back on.

Cena fades again. He is once more brought to life by the electric crowd chanting his name. He stands all the way up. Gunther jumps on Cena’s back and keeps the hold on. Cena again powers up and backs Gunther into the corner to free himself. He turns around and Gunther slaps the sleeper right back on. Cena fades.

Cena powers up yet again and escapes. Gunther goes to slap it back on, but Cena counters and hits an AA for a super close two-count. Gunther immediately pounces and slaps the sleeper right back on Cena again. Fans literally loudly chant “Don’t give up!” Cena starts trying to fire up again.

He crumbles back down. His arms drop. The referee checks it once. It drops. A second time. It drops. Fans loudly chant “Don’t give up!” again. On the third check, Cena’s arm stays up with the three-finger “okay” sign Cena uses. Gunther puts it back on again and Cena fades. He smiles and goes out. Gunther wins. The crowd is dead silent.

Winner: Gunther