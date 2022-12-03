Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Ricochet win the World Cup tournament, which has earned the high-flyer another opportunity at Gunther and the Intercontinental championship. The Ring General was interviewed by WWE after SmackDown went off the air, where he reminds fans that he’s already defeated Ricochet twice, and that he will do it again in two weeks when they have their title match. See the full interview below.

WWE recently held a photo shoot with top company superstars wearing USA jerseys to support the USA soccer team in their quest for a World Cup. Unfortunately, Team USA was eliminated this morning by Netherlands in the Round of 16. However, that hasn’t stopped WWE from showing their spirit, and have released a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot, which you can check out below.