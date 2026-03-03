Gunther is “The Career-Killer.”

He’s also a tradition-killer.

“The Ring General” defeated Dragon Lee via submission during an intense singles showdown in the first match of the evening on the March 2 episode of WWE Raw at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After getting off to a hot start, with Dragon Lee attacking Gunther during his ring entrance, the match went through two commercial breaks and culminated with Gunther power-bombing Dragon Lee outside of the ring multiple times.

Back inside the ring, Gunther tore Dragon Lee’s mask completely off, after ripping at it throughout the bout, before choking him out for the victory.

Featured below are some clear-cut images of Dragon Lee’s face completely exposed after being unmasked by Gunther on the 3/2 WWE Raw. Also embedded below is video footage of the moment the unmasking happened.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.