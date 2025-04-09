“The Ring General” has inked a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show on April 9, 2025, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER confirmed that he signed a new WWE contract in late 2024.

“I signed a new contract and [a tour bus] was part [the deal], he revealed. “I asked for that. What you don’t ask for, you don’t get.”

GUNTHER also spoke during the appearance about what it is like to work for Paul “Triple H” Levesque as a boss, crediting him for saving professional wrestling.

“I would say, to a degree, and obviously he’s my boss and I’m in a very good position in the company right now, but I think to a certain degree that he saved professional wrestling to a big degree,” he said. “I remember when I started in 2005. All the Europeans trying to get into WWE was such a mystery about it. Who to talk to and what to do. It seemed so far away and such an unrealistic point to achieve. Hunter was the one who pushed for opening that world to WWE and created so much jobs and opportunities back then for so many of the European guys. He opened the floodgates for the wrestling world outside of WWE, and I think the change has been very positive. It was a big achievement. The business changed since then and it changed to the better. It’s the hottest that it is right now. It all started back then when he started NXT and started working more with guys the work the indies and stuff like that. I’ve always had a really good relationship with Hunter.”

GUNTHER is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso at night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, 2025 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

