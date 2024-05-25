The 2024 WWE King of the Ring has been crowned.

GUNTHER defeated Randy Orton to become the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament winner at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the match ended, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to crown “The Ring General” as the 2024 WWE King Of The Ring.

The two shared a brief embrace as “The Game” handed him his crown, before GUNTHER spoke with Byron Saxton in the ring and vowed to go on and capture the title at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event in Cleveland, Ohio.

The King General @Gunther_AUT defeats @RandyOrton in an UNBELIEVABLE match to become the King of the Ring! #WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/qrXR1zTt2B — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024

King Gunther is now SummerSlam bound for the title #WWEKINGANDQUEEN pic.twitter.com/7hKrcHwXC1 — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024