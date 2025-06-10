“The Ring General” has done it again.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defeated “Main Event” Jey Uso in the main event of the June 9, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in company history earned the title shot a couple of weeks ago, and the match finally took place on this week’s post-Money In The Bank 2025 installment of the show.

With the victory, which GUNTHER picked up by securing his signature sleeper hold, forcing Uso to pass out, he is now once again your WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

