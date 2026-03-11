Former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER says he has no regrets about tapping out to Jey Uso at WrestleMania, despite the surprising finish to one of WWE’s biggest matches of the year.

GUNTHER had been on a dominant run before that loss, even defeating major names like Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles within a single year. However, his momentum was halted at WrestleMania when Uso forced him to submit and captured the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking during an appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER addressed the controversial ending and made it clear he had no issue with how the match concluded.

“I can swallow my pride, and when it’s over, it’s over. I have no issue with that. If the audience views that as weakness, then let them be. It’s alright.”

While the loss raised eyebrows at the time, GUNTHER’s confidence likely comes from what happened afterward. Just 51 days after WrestleMania, he defeated Uso to regain the World Heavyweight Championship and reestablish himself near the top of WWE’s roster.

Following that rematch, Uso publicly showed respect for GUNTHER in a post-match interview. Rather than criticizing his rival, Uso praised GUNTHER’s athletic ability and professionalism in the ring while still making it clear that he hopes to challenge for the championship again someday.

Although neither GUNTHER nor Uso currently sits in the World Heavyweight Championship picture, the history between them remains unfinished in the eyes of many fans.

Given their past battles and mutual respect, a future chapter in the rivalry between the two stars could easily emerge down the line.

Do you think WWE should revisit the rivalry between GUNTHER and Jey Uso?