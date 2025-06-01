As we reported yesterday here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair sparked controversy after posting a sharp message aimed at legendary commentator Jim Ross, seemingly reigniting a long-standing feud between the two iconic figures.

In a statement shared on social media, Flair wrote, “Jim Ross Will Always Be Jim Ross, Seeking Attention. Focus On Your Recovery @JRsBBQ”

While Flair has deleted that tweet, he has since added the following, “If You Can’t Take A Joke From A 76 Year Old Man, Then You Are Living Life Too Seriously. It Was All Harmless, Lighthearted Fun! Just Trying To Make People Laugh & Smile!”

In another post earlier today, Flair issued the following statement,

“I Just Made It Clear To The World In An Article Coming Out On Sports Illustrated By Justin Barasso, That Jim Ross @JRsBBQ Was On My Mount Rushmore Along With Gordon Solie, Gene Okerlund & Jerry Lawler. That’s High Praise Because It Was Very Difficult For Me To Leave Out Tony Schiavone. But Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Were The Greatest Tandem Ever! Nobody Should Be Upset Because Two People Have A Difference In Opinion. It Happens In Life! I Lost A Son, He Lost A Beautiful Wife. We Have A Lot In Common. We Were Both Considered The Best At What We Do. Let’s Leave It Alone At That And All The Haters Can Focus On Someone Else Now.”

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER has caught fans’ attention by wiping nearly his entire Twitter account.

All of GUNTHER’s original posts, including those related to WWE and his wrestling career, have been deleted. His profile now features just one main post – a retweet from June 2022 by his wife, Jinny, highlighting a Yves Saint Laurent outfit.

Only a few replies remain on his account, all directed toward Jinny, who, like GUNTHER, is a former NXT UK star.

GUNTHER is scheduled to face Jey Uso later this month in a highly anticipated rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship, following their clash at WrestleMania 41.