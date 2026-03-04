“The Career-Killer” knows what he wants to achieve next in WWE.

Gunther answered this question, and during an appearance on the latest episode of So What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, he spoke about such topics as his thoughts on Ludwig Kaiser being ‘underratedly charismatic,’ as well as whether or not he thinks he is the best wrestler in the world.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On if he knows what he wants to achieve next in WWE: “Yeah, but not in the sense of like I never had that list of ‘That’s what I want to achieve, I want to win this’ or whatever. It’s more like, I don’t know, I always kind of want to grow in the responsibility I can take on, if that makes sense. I feel like that’s what kind of drives me, where it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve mastered this very difficult situation. Okay, now I can master something even more difficult.’ I see it kind of like in that sense. And I guess in our world that automatically means like titles, big matches, and all of that.”

On if he feels he’s the best wrestler in the world: “See, I don’t think about that. I don’t know. At least one of, It’s hard to say.”

On Ludwig Kaiser being ‘underratedly charismatic’ and very talented: “Yeah, 100 percent. I think he’s underratedly charismatic and he’s a really good talker. Like, I always tell him, it’s like, you need to go to Hollywood at some point, because he’s got something for the whole acting thing. Like, I always tell him, I think he would have been an amazing, like, theater actor or something like that. Because he’s very talented with languages, too. So, yeah, very, very, very talented person. When it comes to the wrestling side, yeah, of course.”

