Gunther doesn’t mind celebrities competing at WWE WrestleMania.

The current reigning Intercontinental Champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on Superstar Crossover, where he explained how beneficial a non-wrestling celebrity can be for growing WWE’s audience. The Ring General does specify that the guest should be passionate about wrestling, otherwise they are taking a spot away from someone who truly loves the business. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks non-wrestling celebrities help grow the WWE audience:

It’s obviously two-sided. Somebody that wrestles all year round, and then comes WrestleMania, and it’s somebody who is always working and it’s their drive of ‘I want to be in the big spectacle,’ and some spots won’t be available because we have celebrities come in like Bad Bunny or Logan. I get the part that there is a little bit of a frustration, but on the other hand, I think it helps us immensely. It helps everybody involved. It helps our business in general to generate way more attention.

Says the most important thing is that the guest should have a passion for wrestling:

The only thing I think is important is, whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, they have to have a passion for it and has to take it as serious to be part of our product. That’s the case with the celebrities we have right now. They’re contributing a lot and putting the work in. They’re putting their bodies on the line too. If you look at everything Logan has done so far, he’s not hesitating to take any risks. He might be willing to take more risks that I would. In those two cases, they are prime examples of how somebody is a celebrity outside of our world and contributes in a positive way.

Gunther’s WrestleMania opponent will be determined on this Friday’s SmackDown. You can check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)