GUNTHER may ultimately have his sights set on reclaiming a world championship, but “The Ring General” doesn’t believe success in WWE is defined solely by competing for the company’s top prize.

Following WrestleMania, GUNTHER found himself pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship before his issues with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis diverted his attention, culminating in a SummerSlam showdown between the two.

Speaking on the Complex Graps Wrestling Podcast (see video below), GUNTHER was asked whether rivalries with Sami Zayn and Aldis have slowed his pursuit of championship gold. While acknowledging that every wrestler wants to become a world champion, he argued that measuring success only by time spent in the title picture is unrealistic.

“Obviously the big title is every wrestler’s goal,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing it for, championships, you wanna be the best in the world. Everybody should strive for that.”

GUNTHER went on to explain why he believes wrestlers need to find satisfaction beyond chasing the top championship.

“That being said, if you’re only satisfied once you’re in that top picture or competing for that title, then you’re not gonna be satisfied very often because there’s only two titles and there’s a lot of us guys,” he continued. “So you won’t be able to do it all the time.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion also pointed to several of the marquee matches on his résumé, saying those opportunities can be just as meaningful as championship bouts.

“I like to do those special occasion matches if that makes sense,” he said. “I think all the matches I had with Goldberg, Cena, AJ, are good examples. Even Pat McAfee. Those are matches in a different light in a different situation, and I see that as a challenge because at the end of the day, you’ve gotta entertain the viewer and do good for the business and the sport of pro-wrestling.”

GUNTHER added that he embraces those unique opportunities and enjoys helping make them memorable.

“I like those challenges and I like being in those special moments, and making them exciting as well.”

GUNTHER battles Nick Aldis at night one of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 1 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for complete WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results.