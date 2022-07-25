WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including why the Imperium leader decided not to move to America right away to pursue his wrestling career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

How he watched the wrestling landscape change in the early 2000s:

“I think I started in 2005, looking back at the steps wrestling made [since then], like changing and developing. Then out of nowhere the gates were open for so many young wrestlers from Europe to actually go to WWE or wrestle other places and be seen and be successful. It felt a little bit like a gold rush.”

Why he didn’t move to America right away:

“So everybody obviously just jumped on every opportunity they had. Sometimes it’s better to just wait things out and wait out the timing a little bit. I always felt like if everybody moves to America at the same time, it’s not gonna be as special when I do it. It was always clear to me that it will happen at some point but I tried to time it as good as possible for myself.”

