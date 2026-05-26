Gunther has been making the media rounds to promote his WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Cody Rhodes at WWE Clash In Italy.

During a recent interview with Rompipallone (see video below), “The Career-Killer” explained why he doesn’t have catchphrases, as well as why it’s hard to give advice on ‘how to play the game’ in WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On how it’s hard to give people advice on ‘how to play the game’ in WWE: “The thing is, I didn’t have the typical WWE career, I would say, because I’ve been off the radar for most of my career, which helped me in WWE. Basically come in and I figured myself out already, and yeah, that’s why it’s sometimes hard to give people advice on how to play the game in the WWE system and stuff, because I had my very special journey when it came to that. I think that’s something you grow into as well over the time. But sometimes I feel like, obviously I do feel like I belong, but sometimes I feel like I’m still a little bit of an outcast when it comes to that. But I think it’s a very interesting position I’m in, so I’m enjoying it how it is.”

On why he doesn’t have catchphrases: “A man without phrases, I think. Yeah, I don’t know. There’s a reason why I don’t have any catchphrases or something like that, because I leave that to people like Cody Rhodes. They can give themselves all kinds of cool names and cool sounding names that are easy for marketing department to use, to put on t-shirts, but i don’t know, that’s not me it’s not not interested in that part. I’m interested in what happens in the ring and that’s, yeah, that’s why I’m the number one, so.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.