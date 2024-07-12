GUNTHER explains his absence from WWE television.

In a recent interview on Gorilla Position, The Ring General and 2024 King of the Ring winner discussed his infrequent appearances on WWE TV. When asked if there was a creative reason for his absence or if it was a case of “less is more,” GUNTHER shared his perspective.

I’m a big fan of ‘less is more.’ It applies to many aspects of life. After winning King of the Ring, it was clear I’d be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. So, there wasn’t much need for me to be heavily involved before Money in the Bank. I had the luxury of sitting back and watching the drama with Judgment Day, Seth’s return, and all the chaos with Punk and Drew. It was quite amusing, and I enjoyed it.

GUNTHER will be challenging Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. You can check out his full interview below.

