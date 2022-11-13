WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther was interviewed on Steve Fall’s Ten Count YouTube channel before this year’s WWE Survivor Series in Boston later this month.

During it, Gunther was asked if he was sad when NXT UK closed down earlier this year ahead of the relaunch as NXT Europe next year.

“I got to be honest. No, I wasn’t really sad. I think it was a natural progression. I think it was great that it lasted through the pandemic. It was very difficult to do. Everybody put the work in to make it as good as possible, but for me, even when I started in NXT UK, I was always thinking it would be Europe-wide because at some point, a lot of the key players in NXT were not from the UK. They were European. We had a bunch of Europeans that did really well. So I always wanted that progression to happen. I’m really excited for it.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co