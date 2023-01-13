WWE star and current Intercontinental champion GUNTHER recently joined the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on NXT and how he feels he outgrew the yellow-and-black brand after some time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he’s found his footing on the main roster:

Yeah, I definitely think so. I feel very comfortable in the situation I’m in right now. It’s very demanding and very challenging on the body and life in general, I would say, but in a very positive way. So it’s a very exciting time for me right now.

Feels like he outgrew his time in NXT: