WWE star and current Intercontinental champion GUNTHER recently joined the Dallas Morning News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on NXT and how he feels he outgrew the yellow-and-black brand after some time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Whether he’s found his footing on the main roster:
Yeah, I definitely think so. I feel very comfortable in the situation I’m in right now. It’s very demanding and very challenging on the body and life in general, I would say, but in a very positive way. So it’s a very exciting time for me right now.
Feels like he outgrew his time in NXT:
I feel like in NXT before, I kind of proved myself a while ago and outgrew it a little bit, if that makes sense. And being on the main roster, it was a completely new situation for me again and I again had to step up and prove myself and introduce myself to a wider audience. And I think I’m doing well so far. It’s going really good. I’m looking forward to every new challenge that’s in front of me. And I can’t really complain about anything to be honest.