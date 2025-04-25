Fans shouldn’t expect to see GUNTHER on WWE programming for a while after his recent attack on Pat McAfee during the latest episode of RAW.

The incident occurred when GUNTHER confronted Michael Cole, leading McAfee to step in. However, the former NFL punter was quickly choked out by the Austrian Superstar.

Following the altercation, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced on Twitter that GUNTHER has been fined and suspended for his actions.

WWE recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 41, featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin congratulating IYO backstage.

IYO responded to Austin’s gesture, tweeting, “I would never have imagined five years ago that I would be getting incredibly cool accolades from Stone Cold Steve Austin in the future. Life is beautiful and WWE is full of dreams. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS!!”

@steveaustinBSR #WrestleMania https://t.co/UTvnbIf12N — IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 25, 2025

On the first night of WrestleMania 41, both Jacob Fatu and Naomi stepped into the spotlight. Fatu captured the WWE United States Championship with a decisive victory over LA Knight, marking a major milestone in his career. Naomi, meanwhile, put up a strong fight against Jade Cargill but ultimately fell short. Despite the loss, her performance earned widespread praise from fans.

Speaking on the “Club 520” podcast, Jacob showed love for Naomi, giving her a heartfelt shoutout. He said,

“Hey, bruh, shout out to my sister Naomi, man. I mean, bruh, she one of the realest cats ever up in there doing it.”