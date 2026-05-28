Gunther has shared high praise for one WWE star he believes doesn’t get enough opportunities to fully showcase his in-ring abilities.

Ahead of WWE Clash in Italy, the reigning top star spoke with Netflix Italia and named Axiom as the best technical wrestler currently competing on WWE’s main roster (see video below).

“I don’t think he has the chance to show it a lot at the moment, but I think Axiom actually is the best technical wrestler on the main roster right now,” Gunther shared.

Gunther explained that being locked in the tag-team scene right now has affected Axiom’s ability to showcase that talent.

“He’s in a tag team, he’s doing different kind of matches right now, but when he gets the chance to show his skills, I think he’s by far the best technical wrestler we have.”

That praise carries extra weight considering the history between the two competitors.

Axiom and Gunther previously squared off back in January 2021, when Axiom was still performing under the name A-Kid in WWE NXT UK. On that occasion, Gunther successfully retained the WWE NXT UK Championship. The two also revisited their rivalry last year in a singles bout on SmackDown during WWE’s trip to Barcelona.

Gunther is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career as he gets set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship at WWE Clash in Italy. The premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026, from the Inalpi Arena in Turin via the ESPN Unlimited app, with the first hour airing live and free on ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.