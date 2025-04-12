During a recent appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER shared his experience working with Vince McMahon in WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On working with Vince McMahon: “I was under Vince for four months and it was a strange work experience. The direction was very confusing. It was hard to figure out what was expected of me. Usually, there is not an issue with that. At the end of the day, everything came around for me. It was lucky in my career in terms of timing. Right place at the right time. (I’ve always been) a Hunter guy. That’s been my whole career in WWE. My directions came from Hunter.”

On why it was a confusing time for him: “As a person, I struggle to go along with things if I can’t logically get them. If there’s no objective reason for things then I struggle. I give up quickly. ‘Okay, I don’t want to bother with this.’ Overall, I don’t think it had gotten that far yet. It was just a little bit of a confusing time. I had two conversations with Vince, very brief. It was very hard to get to anything with him.”

On it being a strange experience: “It was a strange work experience. It also might be a background thing, culturally because NXT is run differently with instructions. All the jobs I had, the regular jobs in Germany, it’s as straight forward as it gets. You get told to do all the time and if it’s not done to the highest grade then you get told right away. It’s very different work culture.”

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s rivalry continues outside the ring with ongoing verbal jabs. Despite their in-ring feud being on pause, the tension is alive, fueled by McIntyre’s recent injury involving real glass in his eye, which has him now wearing an eye patch.

CM Punk took a shot at McIntyre’s new look on Instagram, sarcastically comparing him to a famous movie tough guy — clearly not as a compliment. Their war of words shows no signs of cooling down anytime soon.

CM Punk calls Drew McIntyre “Snake Foreskin” with his eyepatch. 11th April 2025 pic.twitter.com/7T1kdI3o6g — CM Punk Stories (@CMPunkStories) April 12, 2025

Becky Lynch makes a cameo in Chime’s latest commercial, joining stars like Deion Sanders and Kai Cenat.

In the ad, she appears in the ring as a voiceover highlights how using Chime means “you’re making it,” suggesting that smart financial moves can score you perks like front-row WWE seats.

Chime is also promoting a ticket giveaway for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and recently debuted as a ring mat sponsor during the April 7 episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.