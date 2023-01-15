Gunther is hopeful for many matchups in WWE, especially with some top-tier opponents.

The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke with the San Antonio Express-News about this subject, which saw him shout out the likes of Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Hopes to wrestle Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and others:

I think there’s a big selection to be honest. Some of the best wrestlers in the worlds are in WWE. I’m really bad at naming dream matches, but I always wanted to wrestle Finn Balor. AJ Styles will be a great match. Obviously, Brock Lesnar will be fantastic. At some point, if John Cena is ever possible, that would be great.

Other showdowns he hopes to have: