WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther and his comrade Ludwig Kaiser spoke to Cultaholic about the launch of NXT Europe, what it could mean for the European wrestling scene, and how they both hope to be involved. Check out their full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Gunther says he is definitely interested in being involved with NXT Europe:

“I think it’s still so fresh that there aren’t really concrete plans or anything. But I’m definitely up to being involved somehow. I think it’d a great progression from NXT UK. I think there’s a lot of potential in NXT Europe so I hope we can do our part in that.”

Ludwig Kaiser thinks the entire idea is great:

“I think it was a great time because obviously myself and back then Fabian Aichner, we started in NXT and then we had the chance to go over there, and that was also when we got back together with WALTER and Imperium happened and all that. So it was a very important stage of our career. Lots of great memories from that time. But now it’s time to move on, now it’s a different part of our career, now we make the very best out of that.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)