GUNTHER has reached new heights.

The WWE star made his latest defense of the Intercontinental Championship on last night’s episode of Raw, when he defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston. The Ring General caught up with WWE cameras after the match and commended Kingston for putting up a good fight, but reminds the world that he is the greatest I.C. Champion in history.

Listen to this. Kofi fought hard, Kofi fought with courage. Only issue is, nobody’s perfect, but I’m damn close. I will forever be the greatest and longest-reigning Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time.

GUNTHER has held the WWE Intercontinental Championship for nearly 600 days. Back in 2023, he broke the record for longest I.C. title reign previously held by the legendary Honky Tonk Man. However, his quest to become a world champion is just beginning as GUNTHER has told Seth Rollins that he is coming for him and the gold eventually.