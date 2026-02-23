Who is next on the hit-list for “The Career Killer?”

The question was asked of Gunther during an appearance on The Morning Shift for an interview, with the host suggesting that Brock Lesnar be next.

“That’s a good one, right,” Gunther responded. “We’ll see.”

The former “Ring General” then went on to explain that aside from “The Beast Incarnate,” there are many other examples of guys with legacies he could crush.

“I think there are a bunch of examples of people who overstay their welcome, who just hang on a little bit too much, who chase one moment too much,” he said. “It seems like there is a big amount of people to choose from.”

Gunther famously ended the in-ring careers of Bill Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles.

Speaking of Brock Lesnar, “The Beast Incarnate” makes his WWE television return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

