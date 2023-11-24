GUNTHER discusses two matches that he has yet to have in WWE.

The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke about facing Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns during a recent interview with Under The Ring. GUNTHER says he looks forward to facing both men, but believes he is more similar to Reigns.

Obviously, there is room to grow, and when the time comes and I lose the title because nothing lasts forever, that’s obviously the next logical step. There is a lot of room to grow into. Those two guys are very different. Style-wise, a match with Seth would match better with me. Being in the ring with Roman are completely new challenges. I’m more similar to Roman than I am to Seth as a wrestler, but they would both be fantastic matchups and a challenge I would be happy to take on.

GUNTHER will next be defending his I.C. title against The Miz at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. The champ spoke about facing the A-lister in a separate interview with Chris Van Vilet. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)