Gunther suffered a rare defeat following Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

After the November 9 episode of WWE Raw went off the air at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, Trick Williams defeated Gunther clean in a non-televised dark match.

Fan footage from the match shows Williams connecting with a spin kick before following up with a Book End to score the pinfall victory in relatively quick fashion.

The unusual result has sparked speculation about whether it could be connected to Gunther reportedly declining to travel to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 over the weekend.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer addressed the result and suggested there could be more to the situation, although he acknowledged that babyfaces typically win dark matches.

“Gunther lost to Trick Williams tonight,” Meltzer said. “Spin kick, Book End, one, two, three. But it’s possible this is all coincidental. Because in a dark match, the babyface does go over. That’s the rule. Usually with a guy at the level of Gunther, they’ll do a run in and DQ, because they protect the top guys in these type of matches. So there’s probably something to this.”

Bryan Alvarez pointed to Gunther’s history in non-televised WWE matches, noting that clean singles losses have been virtually nonexistent throughout his main roster career.

“Well, to the best of my knowledge, Gunther has never, until tonight, lost a dark match,” Alvarez said. “A singles dark match, by anything other than DQ. And he has only lost one house show in his entire career on the main roster.”

Alvarez emphasized that the circumstances made Monday’s result particularly noteworthy.

“So I would say that one way or the other, this is unusual,” he continued. “Unusual that he would lose his dark match clean to Trick Williams.”

The speculation comes just days after reports surfaced that Gunther’s decision not to travel to Riyadh resulted in WWE scrapping a planned match against Finn Balor at Crown Jewel.

The company had been building toward a showdown between “The Career-Killer” and “The Demon,” with Balor’s alter ego returning during the October 30 episode of WWE SmackDown as part of a storyline also involving Danhausen.

According to multiple reports, the match was originally scheduled for the November 7 premium live event before Gunther declined to make the trip to Saudi Arabia.

There were also indications that Balor was less than enthusiastic about traveling to Riyadh, although the belief within WWE was that he would have participated had Gunther agreed to go.

The cancellation ultimately left Crown Jewel with a four-match lineup.

While the timing of Gunther’s clean loss to Williams has raised eyebrows, there has been no confirmation that the dark match result was intended as punishment for his reported decision not to travel.