Tonight’s WWE Raw took place from the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro North Carolina and was broadcast on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-Lyra Valkyria defeated IYO SKY in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She will now go on to the finals in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

LYRA VALKYRIA is going to the Queen of the Ring FINALS this Saturday at #WWEKingAndQueen! pic.twitter.com/DvBMCTl8VU — WWE (@WWE) May 21, 2024

-Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler won a four-way tag team matchup and are the new #1 contenders for the women’s tag team titles currently held by Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

-Xavier Woods competed on tonight’s WWE Raw, meaning he is now cleared to wrestle.

-GUNTHER defeated Jey Uso in the main event of tonight’s Raw, which was a King of the Ring semifinals matchup. The Ring General will now go to the finals in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.