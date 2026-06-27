Gunther’s frustration boiled over after falling short in the main event of WWE Night of Champions.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, tensions escalated during the post-show as Gunther confronted SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis backstage.

Earlier in the evening, Gunther came up short in the Triple Threat main event, which saw Sami Zayn defeat both Gunther and Cody Rhodes to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Still visibly frustrated after the loss, Gunther approached Aldis and questioned whether the SmackDown General Manager was happy that he had failed to win the title. The exchange quickly became heated, with Gunther accusing Aldis of being jealous of him before taking a personal shot by calling the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion a “failed wrestler.”

The confrontation soon turned physical as the two men began shoving one another before officials and security stepped in to separate them.

Gunther and Aldis have been at odds in recent weeks over the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, and this latest altercation appears to have intensified their rivalry.

Although Aldis enjoyed a decorated in-ring career before joining WWE, he has not wrestled for the company since being introduced as the on-screen General Manager of SmackDown in 2023.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.