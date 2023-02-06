Gunther is still pushing to wrestle Brock Lesnar in a WWE ring.

As recently as December, WWE reportedly had plans to do the match at WrestleMania 39, although that has been nixed with WWE planning to have Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther was asked about his showdown with Lesnar in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match while speaking on the Rob Brown Show:

“Of course, I wanted to. Brock is a one in a millon guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I stopped watching wrestling for a while when I was a teenager and then I got back into it again when I started training. There was a time when Brock was young and he was wrestling Eddie (Guerrero) and Big Show and Kurt Angle, and the guy was fantastic. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would a thing for wrestling and my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.”

