WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has addressed concerns over the stigma he sometimes receives as an Austrian, who was based out of Germany, and is now competing in the United States.

2K recently gave GUNTHER a 88 rating in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game and this led to negative feedback from fans who pointed to how “88” relates to “HH” in a simple number-letter code, but is used to represent “Heil Hitler” by admirers of the former German Chancellor Adolf Hitler, who was also from Austria. GUNTHER appeared on WWE’s The Bump and said he thought the number should be higher, but because of skill, nothing else. 2K then raised the in-game rating to 89.

This was not the first time fans linked GUNTHER and Imperium to the Nazi Party. You may remember how in 2022 when WWE first changed The Ring General’s name from WALTER to GUNTHER, they filed to trademark “Gunther Stark” as the new ring name. However, the last name was nixed when fans discovered that “Gunther Stark” was also the name of a German U-Boat commander in World War 2.

GUNTHER recently appeared on The Ringer’s “Cheap Heat” podcast with host Peter Rosenberg, and was asked how he felt about the associated stigma as an Austrian who was based out of Germany until recently.

“Obviously, like you mention it, that’s the history of the two countries,” GUNTHER responded. “That’s something we can never change. We have to live with it. But obviously, that’s something that got thrown at us before and still gets thrown at us. We don’t really acknowledge it because it’s so far away from what the truth is, and often, I also blame it on people … see[ing] the first, obvious thing and jump[ing] on it. It doesn’t represent the culture in our countries, either. Austria and Germany have made huge efforts to be hard on themselves when it comes to their history and keep themselves in check.”

He continued, “It’s something I think everyone from there, and when I talk with [Ludwig] Kaiser that’s one of the things we’re most proud about when it comes to our cultures. There’s no nice talking about stuff like that, and people who try? They get run over right away. There’s no way to justify any of that. I think we shouldn’t mix up ideologies and stylistics if that makes sense. Everything we want to be is far away from that.”

Rosenberg said he felt that on of the things that enhances Imperium’s presentation is how serious they are, and how this comes off as genuine without winking at the audience. GUNTHER agreed and elaborated on the significance of that.

“We mean it!” he said. “We build our livelihood around it. Why should we not take it seriously? There’s no playing a character or anything like that. That’s just what we are and we express it, obviously, in a more extravagant way in the ring. But I think that’s why it works. And we thought about it years ago, when we took that as our identity. That’s who we are. Just let it all out in the ring, and it’s gonna be authentic.”

Rosenberg then asked GUNTHER if he’d be wiling to try out a lighter version of Imperium in the future.

“We did before, in different places, not that big of a stage obviously, and if it comes natural, it’s definitely possible,” GUNTHER responded. “I think a lot of people can relate to us and can connect to us. [For our entrance,] it’s usually the blackout, the music hits, people get excited, and they cheer for a second. But then the light goes on and then everybody goes, ‘Aww.’ I think that’s a great sign that also shows that deep down. they must respect us and appreciate what we do in the ring.”

GUNTHER’s record-setting WWE Intercontinental Title reign continued on the February 17 SmackDown as he retained over Madcap Moss. He is now at 266 days and counting, and will next defend the strap at WrestleMania 39. The challenger will be decided next Friday night on SmackDown with a Fatal 5 Way featuring Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Kofi Kingston, and LA Knight. McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. GUNTHER in a Triple Threat has been rumored.

