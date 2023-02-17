Gunther made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the Intercontinental Champion looked back on his showdown with Brock Lesnar in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match last month and stated that he wants the singles match eventually.

“That’s a matchup I definitely want to have at some point in my career. Obviously, there was a lot of talk about it going on, especially online, but sometimes what is the thing online doesn’t translate to the live reaction. So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now because that was just the real life confirmation that it makes sense, that people are up for this. I was really happy with how everything went down. I said that before like people portrayed me as some sort of end boss character sometimes. If I have one end boss, I think Brock is the one. So let’s see If everything aligns at some point and it’s just gonna happen.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription