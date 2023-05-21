GUNTHER discusses a potential showdown against Roman Reigns.

The current reigning Intercontinental Champion was asked about a showdown with the Tribal Chief during a recent interview with Mike Jones. GUNTHER states that there is no rush for him to square off against WWE’s top champion, as they are both busy doing their own thing at the moment. However, he also acknowledges that it is a matchup that the WWE Universe is clamoring to watch.

I think there’s no rush with that (match with Roman Reigns). I think he’s doing his thing right now and I’m very focused on doing my thing so, didn’t really have an urge to, like seek out for that confrontation yet but like you said, down the line, that’s definitely one of the matches that fans are looking forward to.

GUNTHER was drafted to Raw in the 2023 WWE Draft. He has held the Intercontinental Championship since June of 2022.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)