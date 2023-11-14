GUNTHER speaks about the Ultimate Warrior.

The WWE star and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke about the wrestling legend during a recent appearance on The Bump. GUNTHER was being asked about former champions in the company when the Ultimate Warrior’s name came up, which led the Ring General to remind audiences that the Warrior was an entertainer, but not a wrestler.

Those are the real dark ages. He’s a showman. He’s not an athlete, not a professional wrestler, he’s a showman. Now, everybody knows why I have to be the one to keep this title for the longest time in history to wash its reputation clean and set it to a new standard.

In a separate interview, GUNTHER gave his thoughts on Bret “The Hitman” Hart, where he claimed that he would love to wrestle Hart to determine who the true greatest in-ring technician was of all time. You can read about that here.

