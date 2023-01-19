WWE superstar GUNTHER has made it clear that he is interested in a matchup with Brock Lesnar.

The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion discussed a potential showdown with The Beast on the latest edition of the Battlegrounds podcast, where he called Lesnar one of the very best to ever step into a wrestling ring. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would always watch Brock Lesnar matches:

Yeah, definitely. To get the opportunity to prove myself in that scenario would be fantastic. When I started as a wrestler and got back into wrestling, I always watched Brock’s matches because they are fantastic, they stand out right away. There is nobody like him. I always like those characters.

How Lesnar is one of the very best to do it:

Most of the people doing this who are successful, there is no copy of them. He’s always been a great wrestler, and from when I grew older in my career, I was able to analyze the work and understand the psychology and stuff. You can tell he’s one of the best to ever do it. If I get a chance to get in the ring with him, I would gladly take it.

