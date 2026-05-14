Gunther recently spoke with Enry Lazza for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about the negative reaction he received from fans after retiring John Cena, how other WWE Superstars struggle with these types of crowd reactions, as well as WWE’s European talent scouting.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the negative reaction he received for retiring John Cena and how he thrives on those reactions whereas others struggle with them: “It is and I feel like it’s a struggle that a lot of my colleagues sometimes have, where they struggle to get negative reactions, because it cannot feel nice, but I enjoy it, I have to say. I like to be the one that creates chaos and stirs the pot and that worked out really well with John (Cena).”

On WWE scouting and discovering talent in the European wrestling scene: “Yeah, it was definitely the case that it was hard and because WWE wasn’t quite that open yet. That really just changed with Triple H when he took over NXT where they changed the strategy and basically looked at everybody out there. And I feel like Europe was under the radar for a very long time because especially Italy, I remember that when I started like 2008 or something had years, after that, had a really good wrestling scene. I remember there was a guy called Kyle that I used to wrestle here and there and if you’re looking up you find him. They had great crowds in Italy like thousands of people and then he changed up a little bit again but that would be something where back then you didn’t have the reach yet to get the eyes of WWE on the talent over here. And then I was there at the right time when the European indies really came up again and then WWE looked at it and actually said hey there’s a lot of talent we can look at and I wasn’t the first out of that scene or bubble that made the jump but I think I was most likely the guy made the biggest impact I never made a jump from that scene and that leads to kicking the door open for other guys.”