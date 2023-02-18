Gunther made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on reforming Imperium with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at last year’s Clash at the Castle show.

“Obviously, it’s great that we are all together. That was the plan for a long time anyway, especially for Giovanni, it was hard because when we went to SmackDown, it was just like losing an eye at first. We got split up and it came out of nowhere. That was very hard, especially for Giovanni, but also for Ludwig because they always planned to be a team and now everything changed. I think looking back now, it was a good experience for everybody involved because now we can work, travel, and do all those experiences with my two closest real friends as well. Ludwig, I’ve known since I started wrestling, like he started a year or two later, and since then we’ve always been together at events. We lived in almost the same part of Germany, so we traveled together almost every weekend. We’ve been doing this side by side for over a decade now. So yeah, obviously being with him means a lot now.”

