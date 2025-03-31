On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, GUNTHER dominated in his match against Jimmy Uso, securing a victory by choking him out.

After the match, GUNTHER attacked both Jimmy and Jey Uso, who were being escorted out by doctors. He attempted to powerbomb Jey onto steel steps but was stopped by officials. GUNTHER then tied Jey to the middle ring rope and brutally beat him down. He taunted Jey with the World Heavyweight Championship before turning his attention back to Jimmy.

Despite Jimmy’s efforts to fight back, GUNTHER powerbombed him and repeatedly struck him, eventually choking him out once more while Jey was forced to watch.

We haven’t witnessed evil like this since Randy Orton handcuffed Triple H while he DDT’d Stephanie McMahon. Gunther is a demon from the 6th realm of Hell 😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/ZWadFjNdcc — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) March 31, 2025

Logan Paul and AJ Styles are heading for a showdown at WrestleMania 41.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Styles called out Paul, who entered the ring to boast about his achievements, drawing boos from the crowd. Paul claimed he’s a changed man and forgave Styles for what happened at Madison Square Garden. Styles responded by calling Paul the biggest “douchebag” in WWE history but offered forgiveness.

Paul rejected Styles’ advice and declined a match on RAW, stating he doesn’t fight for free. He hinted at a WrestleMania 41 match before attempting to kick Styles in the groin. However, Styles blocked the kick and retaliated with a series of blows. Paul eventually regained control and ended the segment by hitting Styles with his new finishing move, the Paulverizer.

Following the segment, Adam Pearce made the match official for WrestleMania 41.