– Deadline is reporting that WWE legend Batista (Dave Bautista) is set to star in leading role for a new dystopian science fiction thriller film called, “Dreadnought.” The article includes the following plot summary for the new major motion picture:

“Max (Bautista), whose world was devastated when an alien species crash-landed on Earth, unleashing a deadly plague that claimed his wife and much of humanity. In the fragile society that remains, humans have learned to coexist with their extraterrestrial invaders. But for Max, survival isn’t enough.



“His older daughter, Greta, is dying from the disease. As her body weakens, an alien Sentinel lurks outside their home, drawing nearer and nearer as Greta takes her final breaths. This silent, unyielding predator is on a mission to collect her body to fulfill an unstoppable metamorphosis ritual. The government sanctions it. Society accepts it. But Max refuses to have anything else taken from him.”

– WWE continues to release teaser clips from the new WWE on A&E “Superstar Sunday” series, “WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats).” Hosted by The Undertaker, Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T and Mickie James, the show will feature guest appearances from several other WWE Superstars, WWE Hall of Fame legends and additional personalities. Two new WWE LFG teaser clips premiered on the 2/10 Raw, which included GUNTHER punking out female talent Zena Sterling on the show and CM Punk looking to see who “has a pipe-bomb in ’em.” The series premiere of WWE LFG is scheduled to air this Sunday, February 16, 2025 on A&E.

CM Punk wants to know who has a "pipe bomb" in 'em!

Gunther likes me

– Logan Paul debuted new theme music on the 2/10 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. The new entrance tune for the social media megastar aired to cut off CM Punk in mid-sentence, prompting “The Best in the World” to scrunch his face up in reaction to hearing it, before later quipping that he “didn’t even know” who the music belonged to.