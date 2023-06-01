GUNTHER is still eyeballing a showdown with Brock Lesnar.

The Ring General and current reigning Intercontinental Champion spoke about The Beast during his appearance on the My Love Letter To Wrestling program. During his chat with host Mark Andrews GUNTHER looked back on his one encounter with Lesnar, which occurred in the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup earlier this year.

That moment with Brock was all I needed. I don’t think we needed to have lots of action going on with him, get into a little scuffle and stuff, just the moment and the crowd reaction for that, it was all I needed. Just see how people…on the internet, you read stuff and people get easily excited, but often, the hype from online doesn’t translate to the venue. When that happened, I was like, compared to the US, especially in England, people understand competition. They tend to look at the match and take it as a competition and then emotionally react to it, rather than expecting the fireworks right away.

GUNTHER would later be asked about potentially facing Lesnar, a matchup he has expressed interest about in the past, in the United Kingdom. He says he hopes WWE would book the match there considering their recent success with Clash at the Castle.

I hope. The thing is, who knows. We had great success as Clash at the Castle, and now coming back with Money in the Bank, I’m hoping this is something that becomes a tradition where they venture out to Europe for the big events. The response is great and we get the chance more often.

You can check out GUNTHER’s full interview here.