GUNTHER is still your WWE Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple-threat matchup at night two of WrestleMania 39, a match that had the live fans at SoFi Stadium on their feet for the majority of the contest.

As expected, the three man worked a hard-hitting European style matchup, with Sheamus and McIntyre nearly winning the title on several occasions after hitting each other with their finishers. However, it was GUNTHER who got the last laugh after landing a top rope splash on the challengers, then picked up the win by powerbombing the Scottish Warrior in the center of the ring.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.