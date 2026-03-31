Gunther is back.

And he made his presence felt in a brutal way to set the stage for WrestleMania 42.

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden took a chaotic turn during an in-ring segment featuring Paul Heyman, who kicked things off by addressing recent developments. Heyman proudly celebrated The Vision capturing the WWE Tag-Team Championships, while also venting frustration over what he claimed was a missed opportunity to give fans Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi at Madison Square Garden, placing the blame squarely on Adam Pearce.

That brought Pearce out to interrupt.

The Raw General Manager asked Heyman if he had checked his email, teasing major news. Heyman brushed it off in classic fashion, insisting there was nothing Pearce could tell him that he didn’t already know. Pearce, however, dropped two bombshells, revealing that the Boston Police Department had officially dropped all charges against Seth Rollins, and that “The Visionary” had also been medically cleared to compete.

Seconds later, all hell broke loose.

Rollins appeared out of nowhere behind Heyman and blasted him with a steel chair, sending the crowd into a frenzy inside MSG. He looked to deliver a devastating stomp with Heyman’s head positioned on the chair, but before he could strike, everything changed.

Enter Gunther.

Out of nowhere, “The Ring General” stormed in and yanked Rollins out of the ring, immediately locking in a vicious sleeper hold at ringside. The attack was methodical and merciless, as Gunther choked Rollins out on top of the announce desk until he went limp.

Cold. Calculated. Dangerous.

Gunther wasn’t finished.

After rendering Rollins unconscious, Gunther lifted his head, stared directly at the WrestleMania sign, and made his intentions crystal clear before driving Rollins’ head into the announce desk with authority.

One message sent.

Loud and clear.

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins is set for a collision course for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

By the end of the show, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed to Jackie Redmond that Rollins vs. Gunther will, in fact, take place at WrestleMania 42 next month in “Sin City.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 3/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.