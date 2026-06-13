The stipulation is set.

As advertised, the June 12 episode of WWE SmackDown in Providence, Rhode Island featured the announcement from Gunther regarding the stipulation for his upcoming rematch against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

During the 6/12 blue brand program, “The Career-Killer” announced to SmackDown General Manager that he wanted to name a special referee for the proposed Rhodes rematch.

Later in the show, after a scathing in-ring promo segment involving Rhodes and Sami Zayn, it was announced by “The Ring General” to the blue brand shot-caller that Zayn would, in fact, be the man donning the zebra stripes when he and “The American Nightmare” share the ring again.

It was then announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther II for the Undisputed WWE Championship with Sami Zayn as special guest referee will take place next Friday night on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown takes place on Friday, June 19, 2026, live from Kansas City, MO.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

What's the stipulation?! 🤔@Gunther_AUT wants HIS CHOICE of who will be the referee for his WWE Championship Match against @CodyRhodes… 👀 pic.twitter.com/NoMhifQPli — WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026