GUNTHER is known for a lot of things. He is the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time and he has one of the best win/loss records in the history of the sport. The Ring General is also known for his signature strike, the knife-edge chop.

The champ’s chops have left welts on his opponents chests that are as dark as night, and his ability to deliver it at a lightning pace make it even harder to avoid. However, GUNTHER himself has also been chopped to oblivion, and now he names a star who hits just as hard as he does. During an interview with Chris Van Vilet GUNTHER was asked when he was chopped the hardest in his career. He recalled a showdown with current AEW star, Penta El Zero Miedo, during a showdown in Germany.

Um, I don’t know. I was shocked one time I remember I wrestled in Germany back then. I was wrestling Pentagon actually and I chopped him and he chopped me once and I was bleeding right away. It was like What? What is going on? Some of the Mexican colleagues are gonna say they chop like it’s, the movement is a little bit like it’s a whip, if that makes sense. It’s because they chop from overhand and most of them do. That is painful I gotta say.

