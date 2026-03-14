GUNTHER has built his WWE career as one of the company’s most dominant villains, and it doesn’t appear he has any interest in changing that anytime soon.

Since signing with WWE, the former World Heavyweight Champion has consistently been presented as a heel. Even after Imperium’s influence faded, GUNTHER has continued to establish himself as one of the promotion’s most imposing figures.

Speaking on “The Morning Shift on 92.9 The Game,” GUNTHER addressed the possibility of becoming a babyface at some point in his career, but suggested the role simply doesn’t interest him.

“I’m not even sure how much of it is a rouse, to be honest. Yeah, just in general, it’s very easy for me.”

According to GUNTHER, his personality and preferences already place him at odds with much of WWE’s modern audience.

“I’m an old soul. I listen to old music, I watch older movies in a time when our audience mostly has TikTok brain and the attention span of a two-year-old.”

Because of that, he enjoys positioning himself as someone who challenges current trends.

“I love to be the disruptor who doesn’t play along with that trend.”

GUNTHER also suggested that he has little interest in chasing crowd approval, something he believes many wrestlers focus on too heavily.

“It’s proper technique, it’s proper basics, it’s authenticity, it’s making people question what’s real, and that’s what I’m focusing on.”

Rather than trying to please the audience, GUNTHER says he takes satisfaction in doing the opposite.

“I couldn’t care less what the audience wants.”

“I enjoy being the disruptor.”