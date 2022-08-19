WWE star and current Intercontinental champion Gunther recently joined the WittyWhittier YouTube channel for a conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including the former IMPERIUM leader’s thoughts on the empty-arena setting in NXT UK due to COVID, and how he has felt about his run on the WWE main roster thus far. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Admits he enjoyed the empty-arena setting when he was in NXT UK:

I gotta say, for me, I gotta say I enjoyed those events we had in empty arenas. During that time, I was in NXT UK and for, I think it was at least… I’m bad with taking time spans and stuff so I would say it was at least a year, maybe a little bit more. Our shows happened in an empty building and got taped in an empty building. But I kind of liked that atmosphere, it was different and for the style I have, a very physical style in the ring, I think I benefited from that a lot too. But, to finally be back in an arena with an audience and have that feeling back is definitely, yeah, the preferred choice I would say.

His experience in WWE thus far and how he feels like he’s always been treated with respect:

It’s been very good so far [Gunther’s experience in WWE]. I signed with the company in 2019 for NXT UK and yeah, I can’t complain. It’s been really good. I’ve basically — from the person I’ve been before on the independents, I’m still myself, I’ve always been treated with respect and always had the freedom to be myself more or less and yeah, that’s the case still to this day.

