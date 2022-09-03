WWE star and current Intercontinental champion Gunther spoke with Inside The Ropes to hype today’s Clash at the Castle premium live event, where the Ring General will be defending his title against the Celtic Warrior Sheamus.

During the interview, Gunther would be asked to give his thoughts on the recently announced NXT Europe project that was coming in the wake of NXT UK, a brand that he dominated for nearly two years as champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How NXT Uk had fulfilled its purpose and NXT Europe is the next logical step:

“Yeah, I think it’s [NXT Europe] great. I think it’s definitely a progression to NXT UK. I think NXT UK had kind of fulfilled its purpose. But if you want to reach out to the whole continent, I’m not sure how interesting it is to have it exclusively branded as NXT UK.”

Says he is personally excited for NXT Europe:

“So I think it’s definitely a step forward and we just have to see how it plays out. I don’t know anything about it, basically found out with the announcement too. But I’m excited for it. There’s a lot of great talent in Europe and so I hope a lot of them get a chance actually.”