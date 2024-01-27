GUNTHER did an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble.
During it, he discussed his WWE Intercontinental Title, a belt that he’s held for nearly 600 days at this point.
“It’s a part of the job. It’s a great accomplishment. Whenever I get asked about it, it’s not the time to celebrate now. It’s going to be later. I’m stuck in a tunnel a little bit and stay focused. Overall, it’s been great for my career and it’s a great achievement.”